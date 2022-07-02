Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.46.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

