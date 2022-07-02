Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.46.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.