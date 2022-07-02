Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.07

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$75.07 and last traded at C$75.17, with a volume of 360000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$76.98.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$89.81.

The company has a market cap of C$91.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

