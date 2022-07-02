Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.51. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

