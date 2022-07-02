Barclays Lowers Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 52

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 52 ($0.64) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 61 ($0.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 55.50 ($0.68).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 42.41 ($0.52) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 605.86. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.69).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($79,083.92). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,550.85).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

