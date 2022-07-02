Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Barclays by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $10,132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,453,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

