Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($63.83) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($93.62) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of Basf stock opened at €41.27 ($43.90) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54. Basf has a 52 week low of €41.08 ($43.70) and a 52 week high of €69.52 ($73.96). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

