Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 54.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

