Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 343 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.7% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $167.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

