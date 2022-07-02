BCE (TSE:BCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BCE to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.23.

BCE stock opened at C$63.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$67.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96. BCE has a 52 week low of C$61.04 and a 52 week high of C$74.09.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 109.41%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

