Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $5.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 108,853 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

