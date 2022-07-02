Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $5.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.83.
NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 108,853 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.
About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.