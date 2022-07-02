Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on BDRFY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.85) to €81.00 ($86.17) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($111.70) to €107.00 ($113.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $20.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.36.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.
