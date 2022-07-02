Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,463.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLWYF shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($47.66) to GBX 3,870 ($47.48) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.77) to GBX 3,230 ($39.63) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.97) to GBX 3,289 ($40.35) in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Monday. Bellway has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

