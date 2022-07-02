Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at $37,664,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MultiPlan by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,750,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 1,342,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MultiPlan by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 1,017,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MultiPlan by 6,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 984,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at $3,557,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

MultiPlan stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

