Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 15,785 Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 991.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $861,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,252.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $709,666 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $4.92 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $200.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.55.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

