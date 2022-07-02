Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 17,269 Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 399.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 135,079 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,077 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.54. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 35.25, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

