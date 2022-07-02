Belvedere Trading LLC Boosts Stock Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $443.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 55.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

