Belvedere Trading LLC Buys Shares of 76,857 The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.40% of The9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NCTY stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The9 Limited has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

