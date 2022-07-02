Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $172,000 in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 670,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 273,823 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 95,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 56,941 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 1,408,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $9,028,279.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,215,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,933,008.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,812,928 shares of company stock worth $11,713,485. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of -0.28.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.