Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $172,000 in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABCL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of -0.28.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 85,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $492,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 54,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $440,967.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,635,218 shares in the company, valued at $446,750,800.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,812,928 shares of company stock worth $11,713,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

