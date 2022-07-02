Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $226,000 in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 463,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 112,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarus stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

