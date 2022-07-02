Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

TNK opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 16.58 and a beta of -0.25. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

