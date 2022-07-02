Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases New Shares in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.29% of Eneti as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Eneti by 19.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,016,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 164,924 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter worth about $1,909,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Condire Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eneti by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 960,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 52,577 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eneti has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Eneti Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $232.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Eneti had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Eneti Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eneti’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

