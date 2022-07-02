Belvedere Trading LLC Sells 126,470 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Belvedere Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,470 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.37%.

Clipper Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.