Belvedere Trading LLC Sells 126,470 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Belvedere Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,470 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $7.85 on Friday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.37%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

