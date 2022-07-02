Belvedere Trading LLC Takes $122,000 Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

TGTX stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $660.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

