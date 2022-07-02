Belvedere Trading LLC Takes $141,000 Position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.15% of FreightCar America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 701.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,361 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 222,306 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 47,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $174,233.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,487.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,490 shares of company stock worth $309,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

FreightCar America stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.23. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About FreightCar America (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

