Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLAR. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $718.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About Clarus (Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.