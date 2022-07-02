Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.78) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 370 ($4.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

LON:MOON opened at GBX 229 ($2.81) on Friday. Moonpig Group has a one year low of GBX 190.60 ($2.34) and a one year high of GBX 439.60 ($5.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 262.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £783.44 million and a P/E ratio of 143.13.

