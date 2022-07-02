Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFLBY opened at $6.20 on Friday. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 8.46%.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

