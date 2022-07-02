BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the May 31st total of 377,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 668,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $25.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.40. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 1,261.32%. On average, research analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of BioCardia to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BioCardia by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

