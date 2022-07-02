Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2,510.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,731 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after acquiring an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after acquiring an additional 158,854 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $210.63 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $372.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

