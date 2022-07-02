BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.51. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

