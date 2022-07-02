BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the May 31st total of 478,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

