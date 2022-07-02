Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Up 137.3% in June

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 137.3% from the May 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

