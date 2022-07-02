BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 290

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 290 ($3.56) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.70) price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 227.50 ($2.79).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

