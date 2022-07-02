BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Up 139.3% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 139.3% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.9% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $13.03 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

