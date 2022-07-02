BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,276.73

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,276.73 ($15.66) and last traded at GBX 1,278 ($15.68), with a volume of 1220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,314 ($16.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £627.95 million and a PE ratio of 1,012.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,426.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 26.38%.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

