BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $18.56 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average is $226.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $143.92 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

