Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMAQ opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

