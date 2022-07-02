B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BME. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.36) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.10) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.36) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.89) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 561.44 ($6.89).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 365.10 ($4.48) on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 344.26 ($4.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.99). The firm has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 422.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 523.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

