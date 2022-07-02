Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 711.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 138,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,103,000 after buying an additional 121,382 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

