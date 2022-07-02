Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells $4,459,056.08 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BAH opened at $92.84 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.