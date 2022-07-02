Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 11,730 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 2.11% of Unitil worth $16,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Unitil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unitil by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 110,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $977.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

