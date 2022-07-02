Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 8,521 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.50% of 1st Source worth $17,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,849,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $43,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,817.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

