Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 2,430 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 951.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

