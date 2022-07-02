Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 71,705 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,923 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,705 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.59% of Bank of Hawaii worth $19,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $75.86 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

