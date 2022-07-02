Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 94 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $172.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.00. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

