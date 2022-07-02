Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,991,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 361.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 171,387 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $36.20 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $66.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

