Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,967 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $93.94 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

